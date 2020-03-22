Watch LIVE at 2:30 PM: White House task force briefing as U.S. now 3rd highest globally in virus cases

US & World

WASHINGTON, DC -- The United States now has 26,747 diagnosed cases of the novel coronavirus, the third highest total globally, while the number of deaths around the world has now surpassed 13,000.

As the number of confirmed cases increases, some states are acting quickly by ordering variations of stay-at-home orders for residents. Oregon issued such an order, joining states that include California, Illinois and New York.

The respiratory virus, known officially as COVID-19, has reached every continent except Antarctica, and every state in America since emerging in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.

Globally, there are at least 311,000 diagnosed cases and at least 13,407 coronavirus-related deaths, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. More than 93,000 people have recovered worldwide.

Meantime, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Peter Gaynor said on ABC's "This Week," that much-needed medical masks have begun shipping from the national stockpile to states and hospitals.

Gaynor could not provide an exact number of masks or a timeline as to when they will reach individual states.

"All those supplies to all the demands, all the asks, all the governance, every day, we are -- we're prepared to go to zero in the stockpile to meet demand," Gaynor said.