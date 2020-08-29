Suspect barricades himself in a home after shooting 2 officers who were responding to a call in St. Louis

US & World

A suspect shot two police officers who were responding to a call in St. Louis then barricaded himself in a home for hours, authorities said.

One of the officers was shot in the head and is in critical condition and the second one was wounded in the leg, St. Louis Police Commissioner Col. John Hayden Jr. said. They were responding to the shooting call Saturday evening.

The suspect is believed to have ordered a couple out of their home and then barricaded himself inside. Hostage negotiators are trying to persuade the suspect to come out and don’t believe anyone else is inside the home, Hayden said Saturday night.

Both officers are around age 29, according to Hayden.

Eight St. Louis Police officers have been shot in the line of duty since June 1, he said.

“This is our eighth officer shot in the line of duty, trying to do the job, that’s all they’re trying to do,” Hayden said. “And they’re, they’re suffering under gunfire.” He asked for prayers for the officers.

Multiple streets were closed and residents were warned to avoid the area as officers swarmed the neighborhood.