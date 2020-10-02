Biden, wife test negative for virus after Trump’s positive diagnosis

US & World

WASHINGTON, DC — His presidential campaign says Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill have each tested negative for the coronavirus.

Joe Biden's primary care doctor confirmed the test results on Friday.

The couple were tested earlier in the day after news of President Donald Trump’s infection was announced.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor released the negative results in a statement issued by the Biden campaign. Biden was on the debate stage with Trump for more than 90 minutes earlier in the week. It was still unclear if Biden would hold campaign events later in the day.

Biden, in a social media post, thanked his supporters for “messages of concern.” He added: “I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”