Trump releases new hospital video, says he’s feeling better and ‘I think I’ll be back soon’
October 3, 2020
WASHINGTON, DC — President Donald Trump has released a new hospital video in which he says he’s starting to feel better and hopes to “be back soon.”
In the four-minute video, Trump says he “wasn’t feeling so well” when he was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus.
But he says that “I feel much better now” and that “We’re working hard to get me all the way back.”
Trump sounds a little raspy in the video, but he appears to be in good spirits as he says he’s fighting for the millions of people who have had the virus across the world.
He said that, while he could have stayed locked in the White House to protect himself from the virus, as president he couldn’t be “locked up in a room upstairs.”
He also thanks the doctors and nurses treating him as well as well as the world leaders and Americans who have sent their well wishes.
Comments
6 Comments
He looks good but sounded tired. Hope he pulls out of this soon. He’s a stubborn SOB, so they’ll have to make him rest. He’s not exactly a marathon runner, so he’ll need to relax a few days and let his body fight it off.
I hope he dies a horrible death on a ventilator for all the evil he’s responsible for. All the rest of the Nazi scum too. Hillbillies want to wear masks now, don’t they? Pieces of human shit.
You realize you’re no different than the far right turds that post on here, right?
Yeah, that’s probably true. At least my political leanings are positive instead of negative.
This president has not done one evil thing. You’re the evil, horrible, disgusting person. You really do need to be put away. You are a danger to yourself and others. I hope the authorities lock you up. You used be just an A-hole but you’ve snapped and have now crossed to being a psychopath.
Him “coming back soon” is not the message the nation wants to hear. I take that back. The “Proud Boys” and the Ku Klux Klan want him back. That’s their boy.