ESPN’s Jessica Mendoza is the first woman to be a World Series game analyst on a national broadcast

Jessica Mendoza made history on Tuesday night, becoming the first woman to serve as a World Series analyst on a national broadcast.

Paired with play-by-play commentator Dan Shulman, Mendoza is serving as the game analyst for ESPN Radio for the 2020 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays.

Mendoza, who has won an Olympic Gold (2004) and Silver (2008) in women’s softball, was inducted into the National Softball Hall of Fame in 2019.

She joined ESPN in 2007, and throughout her tenure she has broken a number of barriers for women in broadcasting.

Mendoza was the first woman to serve as an analyst for a nationally televised regular season MLB game and a nationally televised MLB postseason game, and she was the first woman to serve as a solo analyst for a nationally televised MLB postseason game, according to ESPN.

Game 2 of the World Series takes place on Wednesday night, and Mendoza can be heard calling the game nationally on ESPN Radio.