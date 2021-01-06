Biden to nominate former Obama Supreme Court pick Merrick Garland as attorney general

US & World

WASHINGTON, DC — President-elect Joe Biden has decided to nominate federal Judge Merrick Garland as U.S. attorney general, people familiar with the matter said.

It’s a long-awaited decision that was moved toward completion Wednesday as it became apparent that Democrats were on the brink of winning control of the U.S. Senate.

The announcement of the attorney general, along with other senior leaders of the Justice Department, is expected to be made as soon as Thursday as Biden moves closer to filling the remaining seats in his Cabinet before assuming power on Jan. 20.

Garland was nominated by former President Barack Obama for the U.S. Supreme Court, but was denied a confirmation hearing by the GOP-led Senate at the time.