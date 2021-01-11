Airbnb says it will try to ban Capitol rioters from inauguration stays

US & World

Airbnb announced on Monday plans to attempt to restrict rioters who stormed the Capitol from returning to the Washington, DC area for next week’s presidential inauguration.

Airbnb says it will review all Washington-area reservations, and anyone associated with a hate group will have their reservation canceled and be banned from Airbnb. The company also said it’s taking action against individuals involved in criminal activity at the Capitol, including permanently banning them from the platform.

Airbnb did not say what action would be taken outside of bans.

Airbnb’s steps may not prevent a person with violent intentions from staying in one of its properties. The names of every person involved in the Capitol riots are not known, making it difficult to issue a comprehensive ban. Airbnb said it’s cross-referencing a January 6 arrest log from the DC police department. It’s also looking at US Attorney press releases listings arrests and charges.

It has removed people associated with hate groups from its platform before, including after the Charlottesville, Virginia riots.

Airbnb declined to say if it has canceled any reservations since expanding its safety plan for DC on Monday. Airbnb also declined to say if it will review reservations near all state capitols, where armed protests are being planned, according to the FBI.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has encouraged Americans to stay away from the city, and to watch the inauguration online.

DC-area hotels will also have to wrestle with the risks of potentially hosting people who rioted last week at the Capitol.

Thomas Penny, president of Donohoe Hospitality Services, which operates 12 DC-area hotels, said people involved in the Capitol events stayed at some of his hotels. But he said his hotels don’t know who exactly was involved in the violence.

Penny said that his hotels dealt with a few “issues,” but that by and large guests were peaceful last week. He declined to elaborate on what the issues were. He said that his hotels near the Capitol will remain boarded up as a security precaustion until after the inauguration, but they will be open for business.

“We require is that folks are respectful our team and follow the guidelines of our hotels,” Penny said. “As long as they do that, they’re respectful of our people and they follow our guidelines, we’re here to welcome everybody.”

He said his hotels are making rates attractive to draw members of the National Guard. Thousands of National Guard troops are expected to be in the city for inauguration.

The Hotel Association of Washington, D.C. did not respond to requests for comment.