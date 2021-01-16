Hot Pockets recalled because they may contain pieces of plastic, glass

US & World

WASHINGTON, DC -- A large batch of pepperoni Hot Pockets product has been recalled by Nestle due to potential extraneous material contamination, ABC affiliate KTSP reports.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, 762,615 pounds of not-ready-to-eat pepperoni hot pockets product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials has been recalled. The extraneous material in question includes glass and hard plastic.

The frozen hot pockets were produced from Nov. 13-16. The recall consists of 54-ounce carton packages containing 12 "Hot Pockets brand sandwiches: premium pepperoni made with pork, chicken & beef pizza garlic buttery crust," with a "best before Feb 2022" date and lot codes 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614 and 0321544614. The product that is subject to the recall bears the establishment number "EST. 7721A" inside the USDA mark of inspection and was shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem with the product was discovered after four consumers complained about the extraneous material. One of the complaints noted a minor oral injury associated with consumption of the product.

The USDA said it is concerned that the items may be frozen in consumers' freezers and urges consumers to throw the product away or return it to the place of purchase.

