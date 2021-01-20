URGENT – Kamala Harris takes oath of office

US & World

(CNN) — Kamala D. Harris has taken the oath of office to become vice president of the United States, becoming the first woman and the first woman of color to hold the office.

The former U.S. senator from California is also the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency.

She was sworn in Wednesday by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina to serve on the Supreme Court. Vice President Mike Pence, standing in for President Donald Trump, was sitting nearby as Lady Gaga sang the national anthem accompanied by the U.S. Marine Corps band.