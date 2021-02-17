EU commission approves new contract for 300 million additional doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

US & World

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union announced that it has agreed to buy a further 300 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine against Covid-19 and was injecting almost a quarter of a billion euros (almost $300 million) into efforts to counter the threat of coronavirus variants that are spreading on the continent.

The news came hours after Pfizer and BioNTech said they had signed a deal to deliver an additional 200 million doses of their vaccine to the bloc.

The EU Commission said its second contract with Moderna provides for an additional purchase of 150 million doses in 2021 and an option to purchase an additional 150 million in 2022. Should the EU have enough supplies by then it will consider donating the vaccine shots to lower and middle-income countries.