Team New Zealand clinches series win over Italy’s Luna Rossa to retain the America’s Cup

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Team New Zealand has retained the America’s Cup by beating Italian challenger Luna Rossa 7-3 in the 36th match for sailing’s oldest trophy. The defender came into the sixth day of racing Wednesday at match point with a 6-3 lead in the best-of-13 race series. Team New Zealand won the 10th race by 46 seconds in a shifty north-easterly breeze to complete a defense of the famous Auld Mug.