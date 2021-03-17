Skip to Content
Intelligence assessment says violent extremists pose ‘elevated threat’ to U.S. in 2021

The Capitol riot scene on Jan. 6.
WASHINGTON, DC — Violent extremists motivated by political grievances and racial biases pose an “elevated threat” to the U.S. homeland.

That’s according to an unclassified intelligence report released more than two months after a violent mob of insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The assessment was made in a report released Wednesday by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The report says extremists seen as risks for violence are motivated by a range of ideologies, including belief in conspiracy theories promoting violence, concerns over restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic and belief that November’s presidential election was fraudulently conducted.

