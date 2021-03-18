Skip to Content
today at 4:47 pm
Published 4:04 pm

U.S. House approves bill with citizenship path for young Dreamer immigrants

People hold signs during a rally in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, in San Diego.
Getty Images via CNN
WASHINGTON, DC — The U.S. House has voted to open a gateway to citizenship for young Dreamers and other immigrants who have fled war or natural disasters abroad.

Thursday’s vote gives Democrats a win in the year’s first vote on immigration.

The issue faces a steep uphill climb in the Senate because Republicans are demanding that immigration bills contain steps to toughen border security.

The bill offers legal status to around 2 million Dreamers who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, and to others.

Passage seems imminent on a second bill offering legal status to 1 million immigrant farm workers.

Associated Press

