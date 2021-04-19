Watch LIVE: Closing arguments in Chauvin trial for death of Floyd

US & World

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — The judge at the murder trial of former police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd has begun instructing the jury on the law ahead of closing arguments.

The prosecution is set to go first Monday, hoping to convince the jury that Chauvin squeezed the life out of Floyd as Chauvin and two other officers pinned the Black man to the street for 9 minutes, 29 seconds, outside a corner market.

Prosecutors say those actions, amid Floyd’s repeated cries that he couldn’t breathe, were reckless, unreasonable and warrant conviction not just for manslaughter but also on two murder counts.