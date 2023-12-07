U.S. sanctions money lending network to Houthi rebels in Yemen, tied to Iranian oil sales

WASHINGTON (AP) — In response to increasing attacks against ships in the southern Red Sea by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, the U.S. has announced sanctions against 13 people and firms alleged to be providing tens of millions of dollars to the Houthis in Yemen. Money lenders in Lebanon, Turkey and Dubai are listed for sanctions along with shipping firms from Russia to St. Kitts and Nevis, which allegedly help move Iranian commodity shipments for the benefit of the Houthis. The sanctions block access to U.S. property and bank accounts and prevent the targeted people and companies from doing business with Americans.

