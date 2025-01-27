Anti-trafficking group founder claims he’s the prankster behind the mysterious googly eyes on city’s roundabout art

(Update: Adding video)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The founder of a Bend nonprofit that fights to prevent human trafficking revealed Thursday that he's the person behind the "googly eyes" affixed to numerous pieces of roundabout art in recent months, a prank that drew international attention.

Jeff Keith was not immediately available for an interview.

Here's the full news release revealing the humorous moves that Keith says "took on a life of its own," followed by the city response sent to KTVZ News:

Behind the Laughs: The Story of Bend’s Googly Eyes and the Fight Against Sex Trafficking

How a Lighthearted Act Became a Metaphor for Awareness and Vigilance

BEND, OREGON—Bend, Oregon, has recently become the unlikely home to a series of googly eyes placed on sculptures throughout the city. These unexpected additions have sparked smiles, laughter, and widespread curiosity, even earning global media attention from outlets like BBC and a playful mention on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

However, the story behind these googly eyes is about much more than simple mischief. Jeff Keith, the person behind the trend, has quietly used these acts of lighthearted creativity as a form of self-care, balancing the emotional toll of his intense work at a national nonprofit that focuses on identifying young trafficking victims online to law enforcement for recovery in the United States.

That nonprofit is Guardian Group, a Bend-based organization dedicated to combating human trafficking in the United States. For over a decade, Guardian Group has worked 24/7 and 365 days to prevent and disrupt the trafficking of women and children. Since launching its victim identification program in 2018, the organization has partnered with law enforcement across 33 states, identifying over 1,011 potential victims of trafficking.

In 2022, Guardian Group expanded its reach with the launch of Project 1591®, a groundbreaking volunteer-driven initiative that has already led to 650 victim identifications. Project 1591® represents a monumental step in scaling victim recovery efforts. The program leverages a global team of 188 certified volunteers across 36 states and 12 countries. Together, they have contributed over 6,800 investigative hours, saving resource-strapped law enforcement agencies valuable time while directly enabling victim recovery and trafficker accountability.

“I’ve always used pranks and humor to relieve the stress of my work with Guardian Group, but I never expected a prank like this to take on a life of its own,” said Jeff Keith, the organization’s founder. “I understand the city’s concerns, and I’m in conversation to address any unintended effects. But even when I’m just trying to bring a little levity, my mind always drifts back to the mission. It’s hard not to see the connection. Just like the googly eyes made people pause and notice something new, my work at Guardian Group is about stopping and recognizing the realities of human trafficking happening in our communities.”

Guardian Group invites the public to learn more and donate to strengthen their efforts at combatting trafficking. Every contribution helps expand the organization’s programs and enhances its ability to identify victims, disrupt trafficking networks, and bring perpetrators to justice.

--

Asked for any comment or response by KTVZ News, the City of Bend provided this statement:

"The City staff is focused on City operations, wildfire preparedness, Council Goals and budget development. Our understanding is that a community member may be interested in recognizing the impact of the googly eyes, but we are not pursuing anything at this time nor are City staff in direct conversations with him."