Trump says US seized oil tanker off Venezuelan coast

From CNN's Adam Cancryn

President Donald Trump on Wednesday confirmed that the US has taken control of an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela.

“As you probably know we’ve just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela,” Trump said. “Large tanker, very large, largest one ever seized, actually.”

The president did not offer any detailed explanation for the move, saying only that it was seized “for very good reason” and signaling that the administration would soon release additional information.

The move risks further escalating tensions with Venezuela, where Trump has intensified a pressure campaign aimed at forcing the nation’s leader, Nicolas Maduro, out of power.