Justice Department releases files tied to Jeffrey Epstein case

The newly released materials from the Justice Department could provide an “unprecedented look” at the behind-the-scenes workings of the agency’s investigations into Jeffrey Epstein, CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig said this afternoon.

Honig, a former assistant US attorney, said these are some of the documents that are typically part of DOJ investigations and could be part of the released records:

Summaries of witness statements

Phone records

Financial records

Travel records

Internal memos about the strength of evidence

The Justice Department released large data sets, which CNN reporters are working on reading right now.

“This law is really quite broad in what it requires DOJ to turn over, so we should get an unprecedented look behind the door at DOJ,” Honig said.

Schumer claims if the DOJ only releases partial Epstein files, that would violate law

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference at the US Capitol on December 11. Heather Diehl/Getty Images/File

As we begin to the review the Justice Department documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, we’ll be watching for Democratic reaction to the Trump administration’s handling of today’s release.

Earlier, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer released a statement slamming Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche for saying the department will release some of the files at a later date, despite today’s deadline.

Blanche said in an interview on Fox this morning that “several hundred thousand” documents in their possession will be released today, with more to come in the weeks ahead.

President Donald Trump signed into law legislation passed by Congress in November that mandates the release of all non-exempt information from the files by December 19.

“The law Congress passed and President Trump signed was clear as can be — the Trump administration had 30 days to release ALL the Epstein files, not just some. Failing to do so is breaking the law. This just shows the Department of Justice, Donald Trump, and (Attorney General) Pam Bondi are hellbent on hiding the truth,” Schumer said.

“Senate Democrats are working closely with attorneys for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein and with outside legal experts to assess what documents are being withheld and what is being covered up by Pam Bondi. We will not stop until the whole truth comes out,” he continued.

What we know so far

• The Justice Department has just released records from the sex trafficking investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. CNN reporters are currently reading through the documents, which can be found on the department’s website, and we’ll report what we know as it’s revealed.

• Earlier today, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the DOJ would release “several hundred thousand documents” related to the convicted sex offender, with more to come in the weeks ahead.

• The release comes after President Donald Trump signed a bipartisan bill in November to force the release of the DOJ files.

• Separately, the House Oversight Committee on November 12 released 20,000 pages of records it received from Epstein’s estate through a subpoena, including multiple emails in which he mentioned Trump. The president has not been accused of wrongdoing in the Epstein case, and he has denied involvement.

Tranche of released records is "extensive" and includes large files

The Justice Department has just released records from its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

Some of the material was already made public, but other documents are “very likely to have never seen the light of day before,” CNN crime and justice correspondent Katelyn Polantz said.

Polantz scrolled through the DOJ website where the files were uploaded:

“I’m looking at it now and it’s really extensive.”

The released materials included multiple pages and large data sets of information, she said.

CNN reporters are working on reading through the records right now. We’ll bring you key findings as we have them.

Blanche said Justice Department will "release several hundred thousand documents today," with more to come

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche attends a news conference at the Justice Department on November 19. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said that the Justice Department will “release several hundred thousand documents today” related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A DOJ website hosting the documents has begun to make material available, and CNN is reviewing them now.

Blanche said earlier that the department will continue to release files in the coming weeks.

“I expect that that we’re going to release several hundred thousand documents today and, and those documents will come in, in all different forms — photographs and, and other materials associated with, with all of the investigations into, into Mr. Epstein,” Blanche told Fox News. He added: “Today, several hundred thousand and then over the next couple weeks, I expect several hundred thousand more.”

The deputy attorney general said the department has been focused on protecting victims.

“What we’re doing is we are looking at every single piece of paper that we are going to produce, making sure that every victim, their name, their identity, their story to the extent it needs to be protected is completely protected,” Blanche said.

Blanche went on to give credit to President Donald Trump, who resisted mounting pressure for months to release the documents before ultimately signing a bipartisan bill that gave the administration 30 days to do so.

“Just so everybody appreciates, President Trump has said for years that he wants full transparency and he wants the Department of Justice to release everything that we can with respect to this investigation and cases,” Blanche said.

“President Trump signed that law 30 days ago, and we have been working tirelessly since that day to make sure that, that we get every single document that we have within the Department of Justice, review it and get it to the American public,” he added.

Some Epstein files were also released in September. Here's what was in them

This image shared by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee shows the birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein bearing Donald Trump's name. Trump has repeatedly denied writing the letter. Oversight Dems/X

In September, the House Oversight Committee put out a tranche of records, including a collection of letters that included a note bearing President Donald Trump’s name that was part of a collection of letters gifted to Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday.

The committee had previously released Epstein files turned over to the panel by the Justice Department. Democrats on the committee criticized the release, however, saying that it contained little new information.

Here’s what else was in the documents released in September:

The “birthday book” was a 238-page collection of photos, yearbook pages, song sheets, and other mementos compiled by Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, including a note bearing Trump’s name. The president has repeatedly denied writing the letter.

In the book, a partially redacted photo shows Epstein standing next to several other people holding an oversized check written to appear that it had been made out from Trump to Epstein for $22,500. The committee did not identify the other people in the photo. Below the photo, a hand-written caption states, “Jeffrey showing early talents with money and women! Sells ‘fully depreciated’ [redacted] to Donald Trump for $22,500.”

The records also included Epstein’s last will and testament, entries from his address book, and the 2007 non-prosecution agreement between Epstein and the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.

Read the law requiring the DOJ to release Epstein files

The Justice Department just released some of the documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.