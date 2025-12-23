Crews responding to fire and explosion with reports of multiple injuries at Pennsylvania nursing home

By Danny Freeman, Taylor Romine, CNN

(CNN) — Emergency crews are responding to a fire and explosion with reports of multiple injuries at a Pennsylvania nursing home, local officials said.

There were initial reports that people were trapped, Ruth Miller, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency spokesperson, told the Associated Press.

A portion of the building is reportedly collapsed, Bucks County Jim O’Malley said in a statement. Mutiple agencies from Pennsylvania and New Jersey are responding, he added.

The explosion appears to be gas related, authorities told the AP.

CNN has reached out to local authorities for more information.

The Silver Lake Nursing Home is located about 20 miles northwest of Philadelphia in Bristol Township.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he was briefed on the situation and is in contact with local authorities, but provided no additional details on the situation.

“The scene is still active, and folks nearby should follow the direction of local authorities. Please join Lori and me in praying for the Bristol community,” he said in a post on X.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

