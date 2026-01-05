Maduro and his wife enter not guilty pleas; Rodríguez sworn in

Where things stand

• Happening now: Ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro has entered a plea of not guilty in his first court appearance in New York after being captured in a US military operation. Maduro, who faces drugs and weapons charges, told the judge he is “still the president of Venezuela” and is “not guilty of anything that is mentioned here.” His wife, Cilia Flores, entered the same plea.

• Inside the federal courtroom: Follow live updates above from our reporters in court, where cameras are not allowed. Y sigue nuestra cobertura en español de la audiencia de Maduro en EE.UU.

• Venezuela’s uncertain future: President Donald Trump said the US, which does not recognize Maduro as the country’s legitimate leader, is “in charge,” as acting president Delcy Rodríguez called for “cooperation” with the US. Trump previously said he’s counting on American companies to rebuild Venezuela’s battered oil industry.

Colombian defense minister invites Hegseth to see country’s drug-fighting efforts

From CNN's Abel Alvarado

Colombian Defense Minister Pedro Sánchez has invited his US counterpart Pete Hegseth to the South American country for a firsthand look at its drug-fighting efforts, which the US has criticized.

“I invite him here to Colombia so that this soldier can meet that great soldier and witness firsthand the strength and determination of the Colombian government, led by the President of the Republic, to dismantle and eradicate drug trafficking at its roots,” Sánchez exclusively told CNN.

He added that Colombia is deeply appreciative of its cooperation with the US, which he said has made the fight more effective.

He called on the US to “take advantage of this golden opportunity to invest even more in strengthening international cooperation between the US government and its main, or one of its main, strategic partners and allies in the fight against drug trafficking, which is the government of Colombia.”

His comments come after US President Donald Trump described Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Sunday as “a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States, and he’s not going to be doing it very long.”

When pressed by a reporter if those comments meant there could be an “operation” in Colombia in the future, Trump responded, “sounds good to me.”

Sánchez defended Petro, claiming that under his leadership, Colombia destroys a drug lab every 40 minutes and has “neutralized” more than 14,000 members of major criminal groups.

Asked what would happen if the US were to carry out strikes against alleged drug traffickers in Colombia, as it said it did in Venezuela, Sánchez replied: “The only thing I can say as minister of defense is that the US and Colombia share years, decades, of relations, and we have become an extremely important strategic asset in the fight against drug trafficking.”

Senate likely to hold vote on Trump war powers on Thursday

From CNN’s Sarah Ferris

The Senate will vote on a measure to limit President Donald Trump’s war powers in Venezuela midweek, likely on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the plans.

Democrats have the support of one Republican — Sen. Rand Paul — and expect to have the support of at least one more: Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

Efforts are underway to convince more GOP lawmakers to join, the person familiar said.

If the measure does not pass, the person added that top Democrats are looking seriously at forcing the issue into the January 30 appropriations package — a move that would threaten a funding showdown.

16 min ago

Thune doesn’t know what Trump means by asserting that US plans to "run" Venezuela

From CNN's Manu Raju

Senate Majority Leader John Thune arrives for a closed-door meeting with lawmakers on Capitol Hill on December 9, in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader John Thune was at a loss on Monday when asked by CNN if he is comfortable with President Trump asserting that the United States is now in charge of Venezuela.

“Well, we’re going to try and get more information about that,” he said, citing briefings happening this week.

Asked if he understood what Trump meant by his comment that the US will run the country, Thune simply said: “I’m hoping to find out more.”

The comment underscores how the Trump administration has provided little insight to the top leaders of Congress about US plans in Venezuela — particularly in the aftermath of Nicolas Maduro’s capture in a US military operation over the weekend. Typically, the top leaders of Congress would be read-in about a mission of this magnitude.

Classified briefings on Capitol Hill begin on Monday.

Pro-Maduro protesters flood Caracas as Rodríguez sworn in

From CNN’s Germán Padinger

Supporters of Venezuela’s ousted President Nicolas Maduro flooded the streets of Caracas on Monday as Delcy Rodríguez was formally sworn in as the country’s interim leader.

Hundreds of protesters were seen waving Venezuela’s flag and holding banners in support of the toppled president, who earlier entered a not guilty plea in a New York court after being captured on Saturday in a US military operation.

The Venezuelan government regularly organizes demonstrations to show alleged popular support for its actions. In August, hundreds protested in Caracas after the US raised the reward for Maduro to $50 million; Rodríguez was among prominent chavismo figures – Venezuela’s socialist movement – in attendance.

In the past, when Venezuela’s democratic opposition movement staged protests, the government organized counterdemonstrations, staging an apparent tug-of-war on the streets of Caracas.

6 min ago

Dow crosses 49,000 points during trading for first time ever

From CNN's John Towfighi

Wall Street is kicking off 2026’s first full week of trading on a high note.

The Dow was up 715 points, or 1.48%, Monday afternoon, surpassing 49,000 in intraday trading for the first time ever. The blue-chip index briefly gained more than 800 points before paring some gains and is set to close at its first record high since December 24.

The broader S&P 500 gained 0.65%, and and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.6%.

The US capture of Nicholás Maduro over the weekend introduced fresh geopolitical uncertainty. But investors looked past concerns to drive a rally in stocks. Energy and financial sectors led the S&P 500 higher.

“Global markets are taking the latest surge in geopolitical risk largely in stride,” Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay, said in a note.

Chevron (CVX) rose 5.6%, benefiting from the prospect of US businesses trying to revamp Venezuela’s oil industry. Chevron stock was set for its best day since April and led the Dow higher.

The Dow was also boosted by Goldman Sachs (GS), which rose 4.2%. Goldman is the top-weighted stock in the Dow, so moves in its share price significantly influence the index.

Jay Hatfield, CEO at Infrastructure Capital Advisors, said Wall Street was in a “risk on” mood, helping lift financial stocks like Goldman and JPMorgan Chase (JPM), which rose 3.1%.

While stocks rallied, gold also pushed higher. Gold futures traded in New York rose 2.9%.

19 min ago

Thune says Congress "not the best at keeping secrets" and understands why lawmakers didn't get a heads up

From CNN's Morgan Rimmer

Senate Majority Leader John Thune told CNN he felt “sufficiently notified” by the Trump administration on the US operation in Venezuela, after noting that he was not told about the action until it was already underway.

Pressed on whether he was concerned about the White House setting a precedent of not notifying Congress ahead of major operations, Thune said Congress is “not the best at keeping secrets,” echoing an argument from Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“I think I understand for a lot of reasons why you can’t … broadcast far and wide to members of Congress action in advance. We’re not the best at keeping secrets around here,” Thune said. “So, but you know, I was, like I said, I feel sufficiently notified and we’ll get more, hopefully, information from the White House. We’ve requested a briefing, an all-senators briefing, and hopefully we’ll be able to arrange that.”

The Senate GOP leader added that he doesn’t believe the White House needed congressional authorization for the operation, and pushed back on some criticisms from the right that engaging in Venezuela’s internal politics is not an “America First” policy.

“I think America First is protecting American interests, and obviously there’s a huge American in trying to keep drugs coming across our southern border. So, you know, I think the administration checked all the boxes, and don’t think there’s anything that they did that is not aligned with what’s been done in the past or in a similar circumstance,” he told reporters.

“There’s plenty of legal authority for that,” said, adding that “they got a guy back here in the US [who] is going to be tried, as he should be, for being a narcoterrorist.”

25 min ago

"The structure of Maduro — minus Maduro — continues in place,” former US ambassador to Venezuela says

From CNN's Elise Hammond

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores appear in Manhattan federal court with their defense attorneys on Monday, January 5. Christine Cornell

The United States appears to be prioritizing stability over the reinstitution of democracy in Venezuela, a former US ambassador to the country said today.

One example of that is the decision to leave Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello in place and still in charge of the country’s police force, former ambassador Charles Shapiro told CNN. He noted that Cabello is named in the same indictment as ousted President Nicolas Maduro.

“They’re not celebrating in Caracas because they don’t know what the police will do,” Shapiro said. “So the structure of Maduro — minus Maduro — continues in place.”

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, who was sworn in this afternoon as acting president has also been a long-time Maduro loyalist.

“So clearly what we’re — we the United States — is doing is putting stability over democracy by keeping the same people in place, the same oil people in place, the same police in place, the same military in place,” Shapiro said.

The former ambassador also pointed out President Donald Trump “expressed no interest” in bringing back Edmundo González Urrutia, which the Venezuela’s opposition maintains was the true winner of the presidential election in 2024.

Additionally, Trump expressed a lack of confidence in María Corina Machado, the leader of Venezuela’s opposition movement, rejecting the possibility that she could serve as an interim leader.

Instead, Shapiro said it appears that the administration will try to use oil to generate money that could be used to help rebuild Venezuela, but “that’s a complicated set of how we’re going to do this.”

1 hr 10 min ago

Delcy Rodríguez sworn in as Venezuela’s acting president

From CNN’s Michael Rios and Mauricio Torres

Delcy Rodríguez has formally been sworn in as Venezuela’s acting president.

The oath of office was administered Monday afternoon by her brother, National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez.

1 hr 29 min ago

Delcy Rodríguez will be sworn in Monday as acting president, says brother

From CNN’s Michael Rios and Mauricio Torres

Delcy Rodríguez addresses the media at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Caracas, Venezuela, on August 11, 2025. Gaby Oraa/Reuters/File

Delcy Rodríguez will be formally sworn in on Monday as acting president of Venezuela, according to her brother, National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez.

The parliamentary leader said the ceremony will take place this afternoon, a day after Rodríguez assumed the role of acting president by order of the Supreme Court of Justice due to Nicolás Maduro’s inability to serve as president.

1 hr 29 min ago

Venezuela orders arrest of anyone who supports US attack, according to decree published today

From CNNE's Gonzalo Zegarra

The government of Venezuela published on Monday the decree of the State of External Commotion, which grants broad powers to the presidency and orders security forces to capture “any person involved in the promotion or support” of the United States’ attack against the South American country.

The document, dated Saturday, is signed by now ousted President Nicolás Maduro, who was captured that morning by US military forces and is currently imprisoned in New York.

“The national, state, and municipal police agencies must immediately undertake the search and capture throughout the national territory of any person involved in the promotion or support of the armed attack by the United States of America against the territory of the Republic (…) with a view to their prosecution,” states the text, endorsed by the now acting president, Delcy Rodríguez.

The decree had been prepared and announced at the end of September, weeks after the start of the US naval deployment in the Caribbean, but its contents were unknown, having been updated with the events of the weekend. The measure has the force of law and will remain in effect for 90 days, with a possible extension for another 90 days.

The Constitution of Venezuela establishes that, in states of emergency, a decree guarantees the president almost total political, economic, and social power over the country. This is the first time this provision has been invoked since the current Constitution was approved in 1999, which states that it may be decreed in the event of a conflict that “seriously endangers the security of the nation, its citizens, or its institutions.”

1 hr 29 min ago

Analysis: A look behind the scenes of how defense lawyers were chosen for Nicolás Maduro and his wife

From CNN's John Miller

It was a weekend of scrambling for lawyers in the criminal defense community and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s aides before the legal representation for him and his wife, Cilia Flores, became public today, sources say.

CNN spoke to people familiar with the conversations and other lawyers contacted. Each spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the conversations and the fact that none could say they had been retained.

A look at the weekend: As news of Maduro’s dramatic surprise arrest dominated the airwaves this weekend, discussions began late Saturday, continuing through Sunday evening, between “people with indirect relationships with the Venezuelan government” and some of New York’s major criminal defense attorneys according to those same sources.

Questions raised in discussions: Logistics and finance for what will clearly be a long, expensive defense were discussed, said two people with direct knowledge of the conversations.

Who would they be retained by? Would it be the current Venezuelan government or would they be retained personally by Maduro and his wife?

How would the case be financed?

Would the same lawyers or firm be asked to represent both the president and his wife, or, because their interests at trial may conflict, would their defenses be at odds? This happened with the cases against former New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife.

A case like this could cost $5 million to $10 million to properly defend, legal experts say, given the number of allegations, the volume of discovery evidence, the number of government witnesses to be investigated by defense, and the timeline of the case, which spans more than 20 years.

The retention of a legal team is a big decision in a case where the legal and geopolitical stakes are this high, said Elie Honig, a former assistant US Attorney from the Southern District of New York and CNN Senior Legal Analyst.

“I wouldn’t expect Maduro to be working the phones at the MDC (Metropolitan Detention Center) calling down the list of lawyers making inquiries. This is the kind of thing usually handled by surrogates,” Honig said.

Who was chosen: At today’s hearing, Maduro was represented by Barry Pollack, a well-known lawyer based in Washington, DC. Pollack has previously represented Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in his case against the US government. Maduro’s wife, Celia Flores, was represented by Mark Donnelly, a Houston-based former federal prosecutor.

CNN reporter describes Maduro as "assertive" and "confident" in court

From CNN's Catherine Nicholls

Ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was “assertive” and “confident” during his appearance at a New York courthouse a short while ago, CNN’s Laura Coates, who was in the courtroom, described.

“Maduro was assertive. He was confident. His voice was loud, and he was quite intentional about every word he was saying. He wanted to describe what he perceives as a heightened indignity of having been removed from his home and having been captured, describing himself as a prisoner of war,” she told CNN’s Dana Bash.

Maduro spoke “quite confidently,” Coates added, saying he had his fingertips touching the table in front of him when he spoke. He also took “copious notes,” she said.

Meanwhile, as we’ve reported, Maduro’s wife Cilia Flores appeared to be injured, swaying and dipping her head at times, according to CNN’s Omar Jimenez. Maduro also seemed injured, struggling to sit down and stand up at points, both reporters mentioned.

At the end of the court session, a CNN producer saw a man inside the courtroom standing up and shouting at Maduro in Spanish, saying that he would pay for what he has done to Venezuela.

In response, Maduro pointed to the sky and told the protester that he was a man of God and the president of Venezuela.

CNN’s Gordon Ebanks contributed reporting to this post.

5 min ago

Key moments from Maduro’s first court appearance

From CNN’s Maureen Chowdhury, Holmes Lybrand and Lauren del Valle

Security stands outside the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse as ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, made an appearance in New York on Monday. Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images

Ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, pleaded not guilty during their first court appearance this afternoon in New York.

Both appeared before federal Judge Alvin Hellerstein.

“I am innocent, I am not guilty,” Maduro told the judge, “I’m a decent man.”

Maduro later added, “I am not guilty of anything that is mentioned here.”

Flores also pleaded not guilty.

“Not guilty, completely innocent,” she told the judge.

Neither are seeking bail or release. The next hearing is scheduled for March 17 at 11 a.m. ET.

Here are other key moments from today’s hearing:

Arraignment: Maduro attempted to elaborate on the circumstances of his capture when the judge asked him to confirm his identity, noting through a translator, “I was captured at my home in Caracas, Venezuela.” Maduro also stated that he is the president of Venezuela. The judge went on to say, “There will be a time and a place to go into all of this.”

Maduro attempted to elaborate on the circumstances of his capture when the judge asked him to confirm his identity, noting through a translator, “I was captured at my home in Caracas, Venezuela.” Maduro also stated that he is the president of Venezuela. The judge went on to say, “There will be a time and a place to go into all of this.” Indictment: When asked by the judge if he would like the indictment to be read to him in court, Maduro told the judge, “I have it in my hands for the first time.” He also said he’d rather read through it himself.

When asked by the judge if he would like the indictment to be read to him in court, Maduro told the judge, “I have it in my hands for the first time.” He also said he’d rather read through it himself. Plea: After entering a plea of not guilty to all four charges, Maduro said, “I am still president of my country,” before being cut off by the judge.

After entering a plea of not guilty to all four charges, Maduro said, “I am still president of my country,” before being cut off by the judge. Health and medical care: Pollack also said that medical assistance will need to be addressed for Maduro and Flores. Pollack noted to the judge that “there are some health and medical issues” for Maduro “that will require attention.” Flores’ attorney Mark Donnelly also noted that the ousted first lady sustained “significant injuries during her abduction.” He suggested she may have a fracture or severe bruising on her ribs and would need a physical evaluation.

Pollack also said that medical assistance will need to be addressed for Maduro and Flores. Pollack noted to the judge that “there are some health and medical issues” for Maduro “that will require attention.” Flores’ attorney Mark Donnelly also noted that the ousted first lady sustained “significant injuries during her abduction.” He suggested she may have a fracture or severe bruising on her ribs and would need a physical evaluation. Consular visit: The judge informed Maduro and Flores that they have the right to speak with the consulate of Venezuela. Both defendants asked for that visit.

Nicolás Maduro's son says his father is "kidnapped" and calls for "international solidarity"

From CNN's Mauricio Torres

This screen grab from the Venezuelan state-run TV station VTV shows Nicolás Maduro Guerra speaking at the National Assembly of Venezuela on January 5, 2026. VTV

Nicolás Maduro Guerra, son of ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, said Monday that his father was “kidnapped” by the United States and called for “international solidarity” with him so he can return to the South American country.

Maduro Guerra made these statements during the installation session of the National Assembly of Venezuela, held two days after Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured in a US military operation in Caracas. During his speech, Maduro Guerra said the operation violated Venezuela’s sovereignty and warned that it could happen in another country.

“If we normalize the kidnapping of a head of state, no country is safe. Today it’s Venezuela, tomorrow it could be any nation that refuses to submit. This is not a regional problem, it is a direct threat to global stability, to humanity and to the sovereign equality of nations,” he said.

“People of the world, I say to you: international solidarity with Nicolás, with Cilia, with Venezuela, is not an optional political gesture, it is an ethical and legal duty. Silence in the face of these violations implicates those who remain silent and weakens the international system that everyone claims to defend,” he said.

Maduro Guerra also referred to being included in the latest US indictment against his father, Flores and others, who are accused of drug trafficking and weapons offenses. Maduro Guerra rejected the charges. “My family and I are being persecuted,” he said.

5 min ago

Maduro's lawyers will likely attack legality of arrest before getting to any evidence, CNN analyst says

From CNN's Elise Hammond

Before even getting to the evidence of the charges against Nicolás Maduro, his lawyers are likely to argue that he is not legally in custody in the first place, CNN’s chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst John Miller said.

The first thing Maduro’s legal team will do will be to “attack the arrest and the legitimacy of his custody,” Miller said. In court today, Maduro’s lawyer, Barry Pollack, told the judge that there are issues with the legalities of his client’s military abduction.

Maduro himself also said in court that he was captured at his home and insisted that he is the president of Venezuela — another point his legal team will likely argue early on in the process, Miller said.

Pollack told the judge that Maduro is the head of a sovereign state and is entitled to the privilege and immunity of that office. However, that is disputed, with the United States not recognizing Maduro or his regime as the legitimate government after several disputed elections.

3 min ago

The unusual aspects of Maduro's first appearance

From CNN's Casey Gannon

Nicolás Maduro’s first court appearance in New York today has had a “show aspect” to it, CNN Senior Justice Correspondent Evan Perez said on air.

“They paraded him in front of cameras,” Perez said while outside the court on Monday. “This is very unusual in federal court here in the federal system.”

“Usually, you don’t have mugshots of people released because of the danger that (it) poses for their ability to present their defense, innocent until proven guilty,” he added.

Perez noted that as the president of another country, Maduro is used to calling the shots himself.

“He’s used to running things himself, he’s used to being able to issue orders and decide how things (are) going,” Perez said.

“I was captured at my home in Caracas, Venezuela," Maduro tells the judge

From CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz

Within minutes of his first federal court appearance, Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro stood before a judge and said, “I was captured at my home in Caracas, Venezuela.”

The statement previews what is likely to be one of the main defenses: that his dead of night arrest in a foreign country by US law enforcement – a “military abduction,” in his attorney’s words – violated the law.

It’s not the first time that a defendant has made this argument. Over three decades ago, Panama’s Manuel Noriega accused the US of violating both international law and due process protections by invading Panama and arresting him abroad.

But that argument was unsuccessful, as the courts refused to consider the legality of the Panama invasion itself and only focused on the allegations in Noriega’s indictment. Whether courts will reconsider that precedent in Maduro’s case remains to be seen.

It is unusual to for a criminal defendant to say anything to a judge during an initial appearance, as defense attorneys typically warn their clients that anything they say could be used in their prosecution.

Judge Alvin Hellerstein made a similar warning to Maduro on Monday as the Venezuelan president spoke.

“There will be a time and a place to go into all of this,” the judge said.

Brother of Venezuela's acting president re-appointed leader of National Assembly

From CNN's Michael Rios

Venezuela's National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez speaks during an extraordinary session at the National Assembly in Caracas on December 23, 2025. Federico Parra/AFP/Getty Images

Jorge Rodríguez, the brother of Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodríguez, has been re-appointed President of the National Assembly.

Lawmakers reelected him to lead parliament on Monday with overwhelming support.

This puts the Rodriguez siblings in control of Venezuela’s executive and legislative branches.

Use of translator could make it harder for judge to control scope of Maduro's answers, analyst says

From CNN's Elise Hammond

Ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro is speaking using a translator during his first court appearance in New York today — something that could make it more difficult for the judge to limit the scope of Maduro’s answers.

CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig said the former Venezuelan leader “seems to be answering a little bit more than the judge is asking for.”

For example, when entering a plea, Maduro said, “I am innocent, I am not guilty.” He also added that he was “a decent man.” When he was asked by the judge to confirm his name, Maduro said he was the president of Venezuela and said he was captured at his home.

When answers and responses are going through a translator, “it’s harder for a judge to control the proceedings, because if someone’s speaking in English, the judge can just cut them off if he’s saying too much,” Honig said.

In this case, the judge has to wait for everything to be translated. “So we’ll see to what extent Maduro is disciplined and stays within the parameters of the court,” Honig added.

12:28 PM EST

Lauren del Valle Producer

An attorney for Flores also said she won't seek bail now. Their attorneys said they'd make an application later.



12:27 PM EST

Holmes Lybrand Reporter

"Mr. Maduro is not seeking release at this time," his attorney told the judge about bail.

12:27 PM EST

Lauren del Valle Producer

Hellerstein said he believed Maduro had a right to keep them. A prosecutor said they'd work with the defense attorneys and US Marshals to sort that out.



12:26 PM EST

Holmes Lybrand Reporter

Both Maduro and his wife are wearing dark prison scrub tops. One seat is separating the two.

Crowds gather outside New York courthouse where Maduro is appearing

From CNN's Nicki Brown and Carolyn Sung

People protest outside Manhattan Federal Court before the arraignment of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on January 5 in New York. Stefan Jeremiah/AP

Crowds of people have been gathering near the New York courthouse where ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is currently appearing.

Two groups divided into opposite pens were on scene to demonstrate, some cheering on his capture and others protesting against it.

People waving Venezuelan flags were seen shouting chants including: “Who are we? Venezuela! What do we want? Libertad!”

One person was seen waving a large flagpole with a Venezuelan flag, as well as a flag that said “Trump for king.” Another person held a sign reading, “Free our political prisoners in Venezuela.”

Others were seen holding banners reading, “Free President Maduro.” They were also waving Venezuelan flags.

24 min ago

What to expect from Maduro’s court appearance underway now

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

Ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is making his first court appearance in New York after his capture following a US operation on Saturday. He is facing drug and weapons charges.

Here’s what we can expect from today’s hearing, according to CNN’s senior legal analyst Elie Honig.

First, there will be an arraignment, where Maduro will be advised of the charges against him and given an opportunity to enter a plea.

Next, the judge will ensure that Maduro has been appointed a defense counsel.

Then, the judge will consider bail — though Maduro is unlikely to be granted it.

Finally, the judge will likely lay out a schedule for the case. We may learn how quickly the case will move, how much time the parties will have to file motions, and possibly a trial date.

US energy and oil stocks rise as Wall Street watches Venezuela

From CNN's John Towfighi

Energy and oil stocks jumped higher Monday as investors assessed the prospect of US companies gaining access to Venezuela’s oil reserves and the country’s drilling potential.

Chevron (CVX) — the only US oil company still operating in Venezuela — rose 5.3%. Chevron shares led the Dow higher, which surged 725 points, or 1.5%, and hit an intraday record high.

Oil-service companies Halliburton (HAL) and SLB (SLB) surged 9.1% and 9.6%, respectively.

Oil refiners Valero Energy (VLO) and Phillips66 (PSX) jumped 7.8% and 6%, respectively.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) gained 2.3% and ConocoPhillips (COP) rose 2.8%.

Oil stocks’ gains reflect expectations that US companies might benefit as President Donald Trump says the US will revamp Venezuela’s oil industry.

While oil stocks surged, oil prices rose by roughly 1.3%. Venezuela’s beleaguered oil infrastructure and the challenges associated with ramping up production make the recent developments less consequential for global oil markets.

“Venezuela’s global economic importance has diminished significantly over the past 50 years,” Neil Shearing, group chief economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

“In theory, Venezuela could again become a major producer,” Shearing said. “But theory and reality diverge sharply … Venezuela’s oil infrastructure has also been heavily degraded by decades of underinvestment and much of Venezuela’s oil is extremely heavy, making it relatively costly to extract and process.”

33 min ago

US envoy says Maduro's capture was "law enforcement operation," US "not occupying" Venezuela

From CNN's Christian Edwards

US Ambassador to the United Nations Michael Waltz listens during a UN Security Council emergency meeting to discuss recent US actions in Venezuela on January 5, in New York. John Lamparski/AFP/Getty Images

The capture of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro was a “law enforcement operation,” the United States envoy to the United Nations said Monday, stressing that the US is “not occupying a country.”

Mike Waltz described US military action in Venezuela on Saturday as a “surgical law enforcement operation facilitated by the US military against two indicted fugitives of American justice: narco-terrorist Nicolas Maduro and (his wife) Cilia Flores.”

He told a UN Security Council meeting that Maduro is “responsible for attacks on the people of the United States, for destabilizing the western hemisphere and illegitimately repressing the people of Venezuela.”

“There is no war against Venezuela or its people. We are not occupying a country,” Waltz said.

The envoy said that US President Donald Trump – who said Saturday that the US will “run” Venezuela until a “safe, proper and judicious transition” can be ensured – had “(given) diplomacy a chance,” which he claimed Maduro failed to take.

“The United States wants a better future for Venezuela. We believe a better future for the people of Venezuela and for the people of the region and the world is stabilizing the region and making the neighborhood that we live in a much better and safer place,” Waltz said.