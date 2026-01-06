Venezuelans hope for changes following Maduro’s arrest

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Venezuelans who have been living in the United States for years say they are hoping for change in their country following recent U.S. operations to apprehend former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, and some even say they plan to return to Venezuela at some point.

ABC-7 spoke with Joel Vargas, a Venezuelan who currently lives and works in the United States. Vargas commented that there are divided opinions about the operation and the possible arrest of Maduro, but he believes it could mean greater progress for the country in the near future; Joel's family currently resides in Venezuela.

"What we're seeing is that it looks like there will be a positive change, which won't happen overnight, but at least in the coming days of this month, two things will happen: first, there will possibly be a change, and second, it will be revealed who turned the president in to the U.S., whether it was Nicolás Maduro's own followers or someone else," Vargas said.

