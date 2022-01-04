‘Follow me’: Dog finds help, leads cops to owner’s car crash

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — A German shepherd named Tinsley successfully led New Hampshire state police to the site of its owner’s rollover crash. WMUR-TV reported Tuesday that officers first thought the animal was merely lost. But thanks to Tinsley’s dogged efforts, law enforcement was able to get medical assistance to the vehicle’s two occupants, who were seriously injured. New Hampshire State Police Lt. Daniel Baldassarre said officers knew the dog wanted to show them something because it kept trying to get away, but not entirely, as if saying: “Follow me.” There were no further details on the condition of those injured in the crash.