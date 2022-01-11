Yemeni government says southern province retaken from rebels

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Yemeni officials say forces of the internationally recognized government have reclaimed the entire southern province of Shabwa from Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The seizure of Shabwa is a blow to the rebels after government forces earlier this month made significant advances in the south. Taking Shabwa would enable government forces to cut major supply lines for the Houthis who have been attacking the key city of Marib, the last government stronghold in northern Yemen, since early last year. The rebels have repeatedly pushed back against U.N. and U.S. diplomatic efforts to halt the Marib offensive, as well as rebel missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia.