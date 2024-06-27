Jackie Clarkson, longtime New Orleans politician and mother of actor Patricia Clarkson, dead at 88
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Public officials in New Orleans are praising the memory of Jaquelyn Brechtel “Jackie” Clarkson — a former Louisiana legislator and three-term New Orleans City Council member who died this week at age 88. Mayor LaToya Cantrell and City Council President Helena Moreno and members of the Louisiana congressional delegation are among those who praised Clarkson. They noted Clarkson’s support of the New Orleans Recreation Department and her preservation efforts for the city’s French Quarter as among her accomplishments. She died Wednesday. Clarkson was the mother of Academy Award-nominated actor Patricia Clarkson.