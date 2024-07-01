UN launches global road safety campaign in US with goal of halving the number of victims by 2030

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations has launched its global road safety campaign in the United States, which aims to halve the number of road-related victims worldwide by 2030. The two-year advertising campaign seeks to educate people on basic, but life-saving, safety measures, such as wearing seatbelts and helmets and putting away phones on the road, U.N. Special Envoy for Road Safety Jean Todt told a news conference Monday opening the U.S. campaign. The advertisements will appear on JCDecaux billboards in more than 80 countries and 1,000 cities, including New York City, Chicago, and Boston starting Monday, said Jean-Luc Decaux, president and co-CEO of JCDecaux North America.

