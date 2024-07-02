Utah State is firing football coach Blake Anderson, 2 other staffers after Title IX review

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Utah State says it’s firing football coach Blake Anderson after an external review of allegations that he hadn’t complied with Title IX policies regarding the reporting of sexual misconduct cases. Defensive coordinator and defensive ends coach Nate Dreiling will be Utah State’s interim coach during the upcoming season. Utah State also announced Tuesday that associate vice president/deputy athletic director of external affairs Jerry Bovee and football director of player development and community Austin Albrecht were fired “for violations of university policies related to the reporting of sexual and domestic violence and failures of professional responsibilities.”

