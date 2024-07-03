Philadelphia radio host Howard Eskin suspended from Phillies home games over ‘unwelcome kiss’

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia sports radio host Howard Eskin’s employer has suspended him from Phillies home games for the rest of the season after investigations showed he kissed a worker for Citizens Bank Park’s food service provider without consent. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Tuesday that Audacy, the parent company for Philadelphia’s SportsRadio 94WIP, said in a statement it learned of the “unwelcome kiss” of the Aramark employee by Eskin and “immediately investigated.” Aramark is a food service provider for Citizens Bank Park. Aramark said in a statement that its investigation corroborated the allegations. The Phillies said the club supports the decision to suspend Eskin.

