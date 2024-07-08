2 men drown in Glacier National Park over the July 4 holiday weekend

WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) — Two men drowned in Glacier National Park over the July 4 holiday weekend. A 26-year-old man from India slipped on rocks and was swept away in Avalanche Creek on Saturday morning. His body has not been recovered. And a 28-year-old man from Nepal who was not an experienced swimmer drowned in Lake McDonald near Sprague Creek Campground on Saturday evening. His body was recovered by a sheriff’s dive team. Both men had been living and working in the United States and vacationing with friends. Park officials have contacted the Nepal and India consulates for assistance in contacting their families.

