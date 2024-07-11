Gary Ginstling surprisingly quits as New York Philharmonic CEO after 1 year

NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Ginstling surprisingly resigned as chief executive officer of the New York Philharmonic after one year on the job. No reason was given for his departure, announced days ahead of Jaap van Zweden’s final performances as music director. Ginstling had been with the orchestra during a tour of China that ended July 4. The orchestra is about to start two years without a music director until Gustavo Dudamel starts in the 2026-27 season. Deborah Borda, Ginstling’s predecessor, will lead the transition team along with board co-chairs Peter W. May and Oscar L. Tang.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.