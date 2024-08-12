Ex-University of Kentucky student pleads guilty to assault in racist attack

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A former University of Kentucky student banned from campus for a racist attack on a Black student has pleaded guilty to assault and other charges. Sophia Rosing was in court in Lexington on Monday. The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to four counts of assault, one count of disorderly conduct and public intoxication. Rosing is white. She attacked a Black student in 2022 while they were working in a campus residence hall. Rosing was arrested the night of the assault and later banned from campus. The attack was captured on video and posted to social media. Rosing faces up to 1 year in jail.

