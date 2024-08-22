Wall Street’s next big test is looming with Nvidia’s profit report

NEW YORK (AP) — Nvidia’s upcoming profit report on Wednesday carries big potential repercussions for the market. As one of the biggest companies in the stock market, its movements carry extra weight on the S&P 500 and other indexes. It was one of the main reasons the S&P 500 rallied to dozens of records earlier this year, and it was a major reason it tumbled so scarily over a couple weeks during the summer. After some other highly influential Big Tech stocks offered underwhelming profit reports earlier this reporting season, Nvidia will enter the spotlight to see if its stellar growth can satisfy investors’ big expectations.

