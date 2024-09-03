Former Venezuelan political prisoner arrested in Miami after a fatal hit-and-run crash, police say

MIAMI (AP) — Police say a Venezuelan opposition member and former political prisoner has been arrested in Miami after fleeing the scene of a fatal crash. Miami police say 50-year-old Gilber Caro was charged Monday with leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Caro is a member of former opposition leader Juan Guaido’s party, Voluntad Popular. Caro was part of a group of opposition lawmakers and politicians who were pardoned and released from jail in Venezuela in 2020. According to Miami police, Caro was driving an SUV early Monday morning when he crashed into a car at a major intersection. Crash investigators determined that the other vehicle had run a red light, and the driver died at the scene. Police say Caro left the area on foot without rendering aid.

