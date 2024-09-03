How a narrow strip of scrubland has become an obstacle to a cease-fire in Gaza

A narrow strip of scrubland and sand dunes on the Gaza side of the border with Egypt has emerged as a major obstacle in talks aimed at halting the Israel-Hamas war and freeing scores of hostages. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that Israel must maintain control over the so-called Philadelphi corridor to prevent Hamas from replenishing its arsenal through a network of smuggling tunnels. But many Israelis, including his own defense minister, say Israel should relinquish the corridor, at least for a short period of time to bring back the remaining hostages held in Gaza. The debate reached a fever pitch after the killing of six hostages who might have been returned alive under such a deal.

