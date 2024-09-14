Cooler weather in Southern California helps in wildfire battle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cooler weather is helping firefighters make progress against three Southern California wildfires. And officials in northern Nevada are hopeful that almost all evacuees from a blaze there will be back home Saturday. Authorities have started scaling back evacuations at the largest blaze. The Bridge Fire east of Los Angeles has torched at least 33 homes and six cabins and forced the evacuation of 10,000 people. Operations section chief Don Freguila said Saturday that containment was estimated at 3% and improving. He says the focus now is on the fire’s west flank and northern edge near Wrightwood.

