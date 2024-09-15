Man charged with killing 4 university students in Idaho is jailed in Boise after his trial is moved

The man accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students has been booked into jail in Boise after a court moved his trial. Ada County records show Bryan Kohberger is jailed in the state capital, where his trial will be held. Kohnerger’s defense attorneys argued that media coverage and strong emotions in Moscow, Idaho, where the trial originally was set, would make finding an impartial jury difficult. Kohberger faces murder counts for the November 2022 deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. The trial is set for June 2025.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.