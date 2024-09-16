Former officer testifies Tyre Nichols ‘wasn’t a threat’ when he was snatched from car during stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A former Memphis police officer has testified in the trial of three former colleagues charged with federal civil rights violations in the beating death of Tyre Nichols. Emmitt Martin III said Monday that Nichols posed no threat to police when he was snatched out of his car during a traffic stop that preceded the fatal beating. Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith have pleaded not guilty. The four men, and fellow officer Desmond Mills Jr., were fired after the January 2023 death of Nichols. The beating was caught on police video, which was released to the public. Martin and Mills have taken plea deals and are testifying against the other officers.

