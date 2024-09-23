US-China research has given Beijing’s military technology a boost, House GOP says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report by congressional Republicans asserts that partnerships between the U.S. and China at universities over the past decade have allowed hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding to aid Beijing in developing critical technology that could be used for military purposes. The report released Monday says U.S. tax dollars have contributed to China’s technological advancement and military modernization when American researchers worked with their Chinese peers in areas such as hypersonic weapons, artificial intelligence, nuclear technology and semiconductor technology. It urged stronger safeguards and more robust enforcement. The report comes soon after the U.S. House approved about two dozen China-related bills, with a clear goal to compete with Beijing in the tech field.

