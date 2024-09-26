A top government scientist engaged in research misconduct, NIH finds

A National Institutes of Health investigation has found research misconduct by a top neuroscientist. In a statement Thursday, NIH said the findings involve images in two studies coauthored by Dr. Eliezer Masliah, the National Institute on Aging’s longtime neuroscience chief. NIH said images or “figure panels” representing different experimental results were reused or relabeled in the publications. Masliah did not respond to an email seeking comment. NIH’s statement came as the journal Science published a news article detailing allegations of additional suspect images in dozens of publications Masliah co-authored starting years before his arrival at NIH.

