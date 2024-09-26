Finding Mr. Right and converting to Judaism led Erin Foster to write a fresh, original rom-com

Erin Foster was inspired by her own experience of meeting her husband and converting to Judaism to create the new series “Nobody Wants This.” The comedy-drama stars Adam Brody as a young rabbi and Kristen Bell (also an executive producer), as his non-Jewish girlfriend who fall in love despite their religious differences. On the show, Bell’s character must decide whether she wants to convert to have a future with her new boyfriend. The show debuts Thursday on Netflix.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.