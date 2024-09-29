Trump is pointing to new numbers on migrants with criminal pasts. Here’s what they show

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are pointing to newly released immigration enforcement data to bolster their argument that the Biden administration is letting migrants who have committed serious crimes go free in the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement released data to Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales in response to a request he made for information about people under ICE supervision either convicted of crimes or facing criminal charges. Gonzales posted the numbers online and they immediately became a flashpoint in the presidential campaign. But the numbers have been misconstrued, with the Department of Homeland Security clarifying that the numbers span decades and those not in its custody may be held by a state or local agency.

