Startling video shows Russian fighter jet flying within feet of US F-16 near Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Military officials have released new video of a startling interaction between a Russian jet flying near Alaska and a U.S. plane sent to intercept it. In the video released Monday, the Russian fighter jet comes from behind the camera and swoops by the U.S. plane, just feet from the aircraft. The video release of the close encounter comes weeks after a series of Russian entries into the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone, just beyond U.S. sovereign airspace. The interaction drew commendation from military officials and Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.