Fox’s Bret Baier acknowledges ‘mistake’ in Harris interview over airing of Trump clip

Fox News anchor Bret Baier says he “made a mistake” during his interview with Kamala Harris in not airing video of a controversial Donald Trump comment — but it wasn’t fully clear what the mistake was. During the interview on Wednesday, Harris was talking about Trump’s suggestion that the military might be called on to deal with the “enemy within” the United States. Baier aired video of Trump saying that he wasn’t threatening anyone. Harris said he should have shown Trump’s original statement itself. On Thursday, Baier said he had asked his staff for both of them. But his explanation drew some skepticism online, since there was no indication a day earlier that he had planned to air both of them.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.