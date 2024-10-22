GloRilla conquers self-doubt on her path to becoming one of hip-hop’s most promising voices

LOS ANGELES (AP) — GloRilla’s confidence was once lost, but she found a way to reclaim it. And now, the Memphis-born rap star is living in her purpose with her debut studio album “Glorious,” a 15-track project. It features several guest appearances including Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Sexyy Red, Kirk Franklin and T-Pain. She tells The Associated Press she wanted to showcase her versatility blending topics of romance, gospel and upbeat anthems. But before GloRilla could bring her new project to life, she had to rediscover her rhythm as an artist. She says overcoming her self-doubt was a key step.

