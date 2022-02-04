One person killed and 2 wounded in shooting inside a church in Aurora, Colorado, police say

By Melissa Alonso, CNN

The suspect who shot and killed a woman and injured two others in a church Friday night in Aurora, Colorado, knew at least one of the victims, police said.

The “exact relationship is not going to be released at this point,” Aurora Police spokesperson Matthew Longshore said during a news conference. “It wasn’t just a random shooting inside this church,” he said.

The shooting unfolded at the Iglesia Faro De Luz Church around 8 p.m. local time, according to tweets from the Aurora Police Department. The church was hosting an event attended by about 15 to 20 people when the shooting happened, police said in a news release.

A 36-year-old woman, a 42-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were suffering from apparent gunshot injuries when officers arrived at the church, police said.

The woman died at the scene, and the two men were taken to a hospital, according to authorities. Another adult, who was not shot, was also to taken to a hospital for other medical reasons, police said.

Authorities have information on who the suspect “might be,” and they are working to confirm the identity, Longshore said. The suspect had fled before officers arrived.

Investigators were conducting witness interviews early Saturday morning and canvassing the area for surveillance video, Longshore said.

“The facts and circumstances that led up to this shooting are still (being) determined,” police said.

