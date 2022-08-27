Suspect arrested in connection with the assault and robbery of an off-duty NYPD officer

By Jay Croft, CNN

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the assault and robbery earlier this week of an off-duty officer in the Bronx, the New York Police Department said in a news release Friday.

At this point, police are only charging the suspect in connection with the officer’s assault, but they say the robbery fits a pattern seen in 18 other incidents across New York City this month, where “on multiple occasions, three individuals approach a victim, while a fourth individual remains in the vehicle,” the release said. They usually use a black Honda sedan.

The investigation is ongoing and police are searching for the other suspects and reviewing video surveillance, an NYPD spokesman said.

“These individuals are wanted for 19 robberies — including one that left our off-duty officer hospitalized. As we pray for (the officer’s) recovery, detectives continue searching tirelessly for the suspects,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell tweeted earlier this week.

Oshawn Logan, 18, of the Bronx was arrested Friday night in connection with the assault on the officer.

Logan has been charged with four counts of robbery, two counts of gang assault, two counts of assault, one count of grand larceny, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon, the release states.

“I didn’t do nothing, stop talking to me,” Logan said as he walked out of the 43rd Precinct in handcuffs, affiliate WABC reported.

CNN is trying to determine if Logan has a lawyer.

The robberies began on August 1, mostly in the Bronx, with three near Jamaica, New York, police said.

Off-duty officer attacked while jogging

The off-duty NYPD officer was beaten and robbed Monday morning while jogging in the Bronx. The suspects took his wallet, cell phone, and car keys, police said.

He was hospitalized in critical condition with a skull fracture and brain bleeding, police said.

On Friday, affiliate WCBS reported he was out of a coma but remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition. The station added that the officer is able to communicate now, according to family members.

In the string of incidents, suspects approach people on the street or in their vehicles, sometimes showing a gun before demanding property, police said. And in some cases, suspects steal the victim’s vehicle and drive away.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Rob Frehse, Brynn Gingras and Laura Ly contributed to this report.