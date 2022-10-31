13 shot, including 3 children, in drive-by shooting in Chicago, police say

By Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

At least 13 people were shot in a drive-by shooting in Chicago Monday night, police said.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. as a crowd was gathered at the corner of California Avenue and Polk Street, according to Chicago Police Superintendent David O’Neal Brown.

One person was also hit by a car at the scene, Brown said at a news conference.

Police earlier said 14 people were shot, but revised the number to 13 in a statement early Tuesday.

Children are among the victims, including a 3-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy, the statement from police said.

Victims were transported to several area hospitals in conditions ranging from non-life-threatening to critical, the superintendent said.

A group of people were meeting at the corner for a vigil when the shooting occurred, Brown said.

“There may have also been others gathered for other various reasons, Brown added. “It’s a very, you know, common corner where people congregate and have different meetings and gatherings.”

Two people traveling in a dark SUV opened fire at those on the corner, then drove away, police said in the statement.

Investigators obtained video of the scene, which shows the shooting took place in a matter of seconds, according to Brown.

He encouraged anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact law enforcement or leave an anonymous tip with CPD Tips.

