5 things to know for Jan. 24: Presidential race, Russia plane crash, Gaza, Tech industry, Oscars

(CNN) — Alaska Airlines has found loose bolts on “many” of its Boeing Max 9 planes that were recently grounded for inspections, the carrier’s CEO announced Tuesday. Federal investigators are now considering when Max 9s will be safe to fly again as pressure mounts to add oversight on the airplane maker’s production line.

1. Presidential race

Former President Donald Trump won New Hampshire’s Republican primary on Tuesday, defeating former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and moving him closer to a rematch with President Joe Biden in the fall. He secured 55% of the state’s vote compared to Haley’s 43%, according to CNN’s polling data. Trump is the first non-incumbent GOP candidate in the modern era to win both the Iowa and New Hampshire contests. Haley, though, has vowed to stay in the race and told her supporters that there are “dozens of states left to go.” On the Democratic side, President Biden — who is all but guaranteed to be his party’s nominee — won the state’s primary as a write-in candidate.

2. Russia plane crash

A Russian military plane with 74 people on board has crashed in the Belgorod region of Russia, near the Ukrainian border, Russian state media reported today. While the cause of the crash is unclear, Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said none of the passengers survived. Ukraine claims the IL-76 plane was carrying air defense missiles, but that assertion is at odds with Russian claims that 65 Ukrainian servicemen were on board ahead of a prisoner exchange. The head of the Russian Parliament’s defense committee, Andrey Kartapolov, also alleged Ukraine was responsible for downing the plane, although CNN cannot verify either of these claims.

3. Gaza

Thousands of displaced Palestinians are fleeing Khan Younis in Gaza as Israeli forces surround the southern city. CNN reporters on the ground are witnessing cars, trucks, and tractors transporting families and their belongings, and crowds of people walking. Meanwhile, Qatar said it is engaged in “serious discussions” with Israel and Hamas over a possible ceasefire deal to end the monthslong conflict. However, the White House says the ongoing talks have not yet reached the level of “negotiations” and instead describes them as “sober and serious” discussions about what might be acceptable to all sides.

4. Tech industry

More than 13,000 tech employees have been laid off so far this year, data shows, as the industry doubles down on investments in artificial intelligence. On Tuesday, eBay’s CEO Jamie Iannone announced the company is cutting 1,000 positions, or about 9% of its full-time employees, citing the “challenging macroeconomic environment.” Meanwhile, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has warned employees to expect additional layoffs in the months to come as the tech giant reorients itself toward AI “and beyond.” Duolingo laid off around 10% of its contract workers as it moves toward a more heavy reliance on artificial intelligence tools. Amazon has also cut hundreds of jobs this year, including at the game streaming platform Twitch.

5. Oscars

Nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were revealed on Tuesday. Christopher Nolan’s atomic thriller “Oppenheimer” had a strong showing, leading Oscar contenders with 13 nominations. The fantasy film “Poor Things,” starring Emma Stone, followed with 11, while the Martin Scorsese drama “Killers of the Flower Moon” received 10 nominations. Notably, the summer blockbuster “Barbie” earned eight nods, including Ryan Gosling in the supporting actor category. But Gosling and many others are questioning the omission of his co-star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig from their respective categories. The Oscars will take place on March 10, hosted for a fourth time by Jimmy Kimmel.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

In-N-Out has never closed a location, until now

The burger chain regretfully announced for the first time that it will close one of its California restaurants due to safety concerns.

Iconic baseball players elected to the Hall of Fame

Former MLB players Adrián Beltré, Joe Mauer and Todd Helton were elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Read more about their storied careers.

Netflix gains more than 13 million subscribers in the fourth quarter

The company also declared its password-sharing crackdown a success.

The best-dressed stars so far at Haute Couture Week 2024

Celebrities, editors and designers are congregating in Paris this week to see showcases of the industry’s most elite and decadent looks.

British zoo has a new plan to rehabilitate its potty-mouthed parrots

A British wildlife park has hatched a plan to rehabilitate its cuss-happy parrots after they unleashed a tide of expletives.

TODAY’S NUMBER

500,000

That’s how many people visited India’s new Lord Ram temple on Tuesday — the first day the massive complex was open to the public. One of Hinduism’s most revered deities was consecrated at the temple a day earlier in a controversial ceremony that was presided over by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Now, with nothing to lose, we will give our best.”

— Palestine soccer coach Makram Daboub, sharing remarks after the national team’s emotional first-ever win at the Asian Cup. The historic sporting moment for Palestinians comes as Israel’s war against Hamas rages in Gaza, causing widespread destruction and a catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Man mistakenly orders 200 nuggets

A family dinner went viral online after a man accidentally ordered 200 McNuggets in a home delivery! Watch the video here.

