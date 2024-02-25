Kentucky man arrested in connection with death of Campbellsville University student



By Michelle Watson and Maria Sole Campinoti, CNN

(CNN) — A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a student at Campbellsville University in Kentucky.

The student, Josiah Malachi Kilman, 18, was found unresponsive in his room on campus early Saturday and later pronounced dead at a hospital, the university said in a statement. An official cause of death for Kilman has not been determined, according to the university.

On Saturday evening, police announced they arrested Charles E. Escalera, 21.

“On Saturday, February 24, 2024, at approximately 5:15 PM Green County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police received a call of a suspicious male inside a barn located on the Green County, Taylor County line,” police said in an updated news release.

“Escalera was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police without incident. Escalera has been arrested and the arrest warrant will be served for Murder. He will be lodged in the Taylor County Detention Center,” according to the news release.

CNN has reached out to determine if Escalera has been assigned an attorney.

The university issued an all-clear for the campus, saying, “Charles Escalera has been arrested by police. As a result, the University is lifting the lockdown directive.”

“Campbellsville University is grieving the loss of one of our family. We have lost a student and our hearts are broken,” Joseph Hopkins, president of Campbellsville University, said in a news release on Saturday. “During this devastating time, the continued safety of our students and the residents of our community are our primary concern. With consultation from local law enforcement, we will continue to implement every measure necessary to protect and support students and our community.”

CNN has reached out to Campbellsville police and the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office for comment.

Campbellsville is about 85 miles southeast of Louisville.

