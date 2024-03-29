The biggest crane on the East Coast is coming to help lift up to 4,000 tons of a Baltimore bridge dangling from a cargo ship



CNN

By Elizabeth Wolfe, Holly Yan, Elise Hammond and Aditi Sangal, CNN

(CNN) — A massive crane inched closer to Baltimore’s scene of destruction Friday, tasked with clearing up to 4,000 tons of precarious debris that has hampered search crews after this week’s catastrophic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The crane – the largest on the East Coast – was headed to the site in the Patapsco River where a 984-foot cargo vessel slammed into the bridge Tuesday. Six people were killed, but four of their bodies remain missing.

The crane will help expedite the monumental challenge of moving dangerous debris so crews can resume their search for the missing victims and reopen a cargo channel that’s vital to the local and national economy.

Live updates: The latest on the Baltimore bridge collapse

In addition to the crane, three heavy lift vessels are expected to start arriving Friday, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CNN.

But workers at the scene still face “an incredibly complex job,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said Thursday.

“When you have a chance to see that wreckage up close, you fully understand the enormity of the challenge,” the governor said. “Our timeline will be long.”

The cargo ship – about the length of three football fields – has as many as 4,000 tons of steel frame hanging on its bow since the ship plowed into the Key Bridge – sending a crew of construction workers plunging to the frigid water below.

Only two of those workers survived. The bodies of two others were later pulled from the water. Authorities believe the remaining four victims are trapped in the tangle of steel and concrete submerged under water.

Recovering those victims is a top priority, and it is “our obligation to bring a sense of closure to these families,” Moore said.

But first, officials are conducting a full assessment of the debris pieces before they can be lifted from the water, US Coast Guard Rear Adm. Shannon Gilreath said. This appraisal is critical in determining how small to cut the bridge pieces so cranes can lift them, he said.

In addition to the human toll, the destruction of the Key Bridge and closure of the Port of Baltimore could lead to widespread economic fallout.

The port is the largest in the US for cars and light trucks, handling a record 850,000 vehicles last year, Moore said.

Demolition workers may be able to clear a channel large enough for ships to pass through as soon as a month after the required equipment arrives on scene, according to an expert in the field familiar with ongoing discussions.

The expert, who spoke to CNN on condition that his name not be used, said it will likely take longer than that to remove all the debris. But clearing the 1,200-foot area between the two pillars that supported the bridge’s main span will be enough to reopen the port to traffic.

Over 2,400 feet of boom have also been deployed to contain any potential pollution leaks from the ship, Moore said.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators have said 56 containers on the vessel contain hazardous material, mostly corrosives and flammables, as well as some lithium-ion batteries.

The Army Corps will cover the full cost of clearing the channel where the bridge collapsed, Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen said.

Federal transportation officials will provide the $60 million requested by Moore as a “down payment” toward clearing and rebuilding the Key Bridge, the governor said. The funds will go toward removing debris, rerouting traffic and ultimately rebuilding the bridge.

Maryland can request additional funding later, and the state’s congressional delegation said they would press fellow lawmakers to fund the rebuilding project.

‘This is about the nation’s economy’

The economic fallout of the bridge collapse could be wide-ranging as the crisis has indefinitely halted the flow of ships in and out of the Port of Baltimore and delivered a stunning blow to the thousands of dock workers who rely on the busy port.

“This is not just about Maryland, this is about the nation’s economy,” Moore said Thursday. “The port handles more cars and more farm equipment than any other port in America. And at least 8,000 workers on the docks have jobs that have been directly affected by this collapse.”

To help port workers, the Maryland Department of Labor has established a hotline for unemployment insurance, the governor said.

Ports up and down the East Coast are gearing up to temporarily accommodate cargo shipments that would have otherwise arrived in Baltimore. And several sectors will have to reroute supply chains, including railroad and trucking operations, Buttigieg told CNN Thursday.

Earlier, the governors of New York and New Jersey said their Port Authority could take on additional cargo to minimize supply chain disruptions.

Managing supply chain disruptions and reopening the port “is not going to be a small project by any stretch,” Buttigieg said.

“We know that it’s going to be costly,” he said. “But we also know that that cost is worth it to get Baltimore back on its feet, to get everything back to normal and to support our traffic systems and supply chains.”

Investigators interview the ship’s crew

The National Transportation Safety Board has been gathering evidence at the scene of the crash, interviewing witnesses and analyzing the ship’s data recordings.

Two pilots who were tasked with guiding the ship out of port were expected to be interviewed by authorities Thursday. The vessel’s captain, his mate, the chief engineer and another engineer have already spoken to investigators, NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy said.

Investigators have used audio and data from the 213-million-pound ship’s voyage data recorder to extract clues as to what happened in the moments leading up to the collision.

The first sign of distress came just under three minutes before the crash when the cargo ship’s pilot called over the radio requesting any tugboats in the area to respond to the vessel, Homendy said.

Within a minute, police officers on both ends of the bridge were ordered to stop traffic crossing the bridge, said Marcel Muise, the NTSB investigator in charge of the collapse inquiry. Officials have credited this swift action for saving lives.

During their first full day at the scene Wednesday, investigators saw the “utter devastation” of the mangled bridge – pieces of which are still draped over the ship’s bow, Homendy said.

The Dali, a Singaporean-flagged container vessel, had 23 people on board – 21 crew members and two pilots. Of the crew members, 20 are Indian nationals who are “in good shape” following the crash, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said Thursday.

Only one member was slightly injured and required some stitches, said spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

All crew members were still onboard the cargo ship as of Thursday, said an Indian Ministry of External Affairs senior official familiar with the matter.

CNN’s Justin Lear, Kristina Sgueglia, Mark Thompson, Chris Isidore, Greg Wallace, Justin Lear, Elise Hammond, Tori B. Powell, Vedika Sud, Sania Farooqui and Chris Boyette contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.