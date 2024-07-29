Earthquake shakes Los Angeles, with epicenter near Barstow

By Cheri Mossburg, CNN

(CNN) — An earthquake shook the Los Angeles region Monday afternoon.

The US Geological Survey reported a 4.9 magnitude quake with an epicenter near Barstow, California – about 103 miles northeast of Los Angeles. The quake was at a depth of nearly five miles, according to the USGS.

The magnitude was downgraded from an initial report of 5.1.

The USGS also reported quakes of 3.5 and 2.7 magnitude in the minutes following the first earthquake.

At the Warner Bros. Discovery – CNN’s parent company – offices in Burbank, about 115 miles southwest of the epicenter, the quake began as a slow roll and gained in intensity, lasting about 20 seconds.

Most of Southern California felt the earthquake, and the USGS detected shaking as far east as Las Vegas, Nevada.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

